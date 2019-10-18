Shrewsbury Town striker Steve Morison announces retirement

The 36-year-old striker has announced his retirement and is to begin his coaching career at his first club Northampton.

He joined Town on loan from Millwall in the summer but that move was made permanent after a positive start, the former Wales international penning a deal until the end of the season.

Morison, who played for Wales and did his coaching badges alongside Shrews boss Sam Ricketts, has not been involved in Town’s last four games. His last start was on August 31 at Ipswich.

Morison said: “I’ve spent an amazing two decades as a professional footballer and have so many wonderful memories, but I feel the time is right to move on to the next stage of my career – and I couldn’t be more excited.

“I learned so much while playing for my country and some great clubs, alongside and under so many fantastic players and managers, that I can’t wait to put it all into practice as a manager and coach in my own right.

“Coaching at Northampton, the club I started at as an 18-year-old and continue to live nearby, is going back to where it all started for me as a player.

“As such it feels like a good place for me to start my coaching career and hopefully that can follow a similar path to the top as I experienced while playing. It was an offer I couldn’t turn down.”

Morison also played for Leeds and Norwich. He made his Cobblers bow in April 2002.

“An opportunity has come up for Moro to progress into the next stage of his career,” said Ricketts.

“He has done all of his coaching badges and his pro licence and wants to move into that field. Something has come up and we don’t want to stand in the way of him doing that.”