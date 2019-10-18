Sam Ricketts hails best away performance of the season

Town could not find a way through the Imps, who were reduced to 10 men when Cian Bolger saw red with 10 minutes to go, but kept a sixth clean sheet in 12 League One games to climb to 12th.

Ricketts was very pleased with the way his side controlled the game at Sincil Bank with and without the ball. Lincoln did not have a shot on target until the 78th minute.

But Shrewsbury, backed by 430 away fans in rainy Lincolnshire, did not carve clear chances of their own and have scored just 10 goals in 12 games - though finding the net is not a concern of the manager.

"We work extremely hard at defending. It's nice being hard to beat, it's a good trait to have," Ricketts said.

"I think that was probably our best away performance. I know we didn't win but just as a team, the togetherness we showed.

"The way we moved collectively as a unit, forward and backwards, it was just disappointing we couldn't get the goal.

"I thought for an away performance we were excellent. You could see an awful lot of improvement. We look like a team.

"We know each other's jobs with and without the ball. There's a real togetherness."

Jason Cummings started alongside Fejiri Okenabirhie in attack but neither striker were able to find a way through. The visitors tested Lincoln late on, albeit with efforts from distance.

"I think we were a little bit unlucky," Ricketts said of his side's attacking. "Fey (Okenabirhie) slipped first half, he just said to me 'if I don't slip I score'.

"We can't come here and be open. These are a good side that average two points-per-game at home. They're very good on the transition.

"We respected them coming away from home and were solid. There are times we can open up and go more, and times to respect the home side."

Ricketts, whose side welcome Gillingham and Sunderland next week, added: "I'm not worried by it. Yes I'd like to score more, but I'm pleased with six clean sheets.

"I'm not trying to go the whole season not scoring but that (defence) has to be the basis. The quality of the performances are very good."