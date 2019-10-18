Menu

'It's time to start attacking!' Shrewsbury fans want more after Lincoln draw- WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 0-0 draw with Lincoln in League One.

Salop fans

The hosts played the final 10 minutes a man down after centre-half Cian Bolger was shown a controversial straight red for his challenge on sub Shaun Whalley.

Sam Ricketts’ men were typically solid at the back as Max O’Leary’s only save came in the 78th minute.

But Town did not do enough in front of goal to make it back-to-back League One and only looked like scoring from distance.

