Ethan Ebanks-Landell still sidelined ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash at Lincoln

The 26-year-old summer signing from Wolves limped out of the home defeat to Fleetwood on September 28 with a hamstring injury and has not featured since.

Sam Ricketts' men return to League One action after the international break at Sincil Bank but will do so without Ebanks-Landell, who is not yet ready to be called upon.

The centre-half has yet to return to training and with a busy three games in eight days ahead is unlikely to have a shot at making the home fixtures against Gillingham and Sunderland next Tuesday and Saturday.

Boss Ricketts said: "He's OK, he's recovering, but he's not back in training just yet so he's not right for these games coming up.

"I don't know, we'll see how he's getting on, but he's not training now and there's not a big time period to get him right for the games but as soon as he is back training again that'll be an added boost.

"We're fortunate to have four really good centre-halves for three positions which gives me headaches when everyone's fit, but as soon as there is an injury or two you are running light."

Ebanks-Landell has enjoyed an impressive start to his Shrewsbury career since joining from Molineux in the summer.

Ricketts does have Grenada defensive duo Omar Beckles and Aaron Pierre available. The pair returned from the Caribbean unscathed after helping their country take another step towards Gold Cup qualification and trained for the first time today. Ryan Giles is also back following England under-20 action.

Town will be without Callum Lang for the trip to Lincolnshire, as the on-loan Wigan frontman was ruled out until 2020 after surgery on his metatarsal, an injury picked up in the previous league game at Tranmere.