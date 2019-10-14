Fejiri Okenabirhie's finishing is top class – Shrewsbury team-mate Dave Edwards

Shrewsbury striker Okenabirhie returned from the hamstring injury that had sidelined him for a month to net his second goal of the season in last week’s win over Newcastle United under-21s.

Midfielder Edwards, 33, revealed the striker’s finishing in training has caught the eye. The Town hitman, top scorer with 14 goals last term, netted a fine effort from the edge of the box in the EFL Trophy win against Newcastle.

“It’s great to see Fey back,” said Edwards. “He has looked razor-sharp in training.

“His finishing is some of the best I’ve seen, especially at this level. I’d put him right up there with some of the best I’ve trained with, certainly with the consistency of his finishing. He always hits the back of the net.

“He can calm himself down in the big moments, which is hard to do. He showed that last season and he was clinical as ever on Tuesday.”

Edwards was back on the scoresheet last Tuesday, alongside strike pair Okenabirhie and Jason Cummings, for the first time since returning to his boyhood club 10 months ago.

Scotland international Cummings, a deadline day signing from Nottingham Forest, made it three goals in three starts, but Edwards stresses that the striker’s influence is felt just as much off the pitch.

“With Jason, everyone can see he’s going to be a goalscorer,” Edwards added.

“What he does on the pitch speaks for itself, he’s got a great record of scoring.

“But off the pitch he’s a great character, good to have in the dressing room, he’s lively, makes the boys laugh, and that’s important for team spirit.”