Dave Edwards happy to watch on at Shrewsbury Town

Former Wales international Edwards is urging his fellow midfielders to continue showing the impressive form that means he cannot break into Sam Ricketts' first XI.

Edwards, 33, did well against Newcastle United under-21s in the EFL Trophy this week, where he scored his first goal since returning to Salop in January.

He revealed that the recovery from ankle surgery in the summer has been difficult but he is not 'annoyed' by Ricketts' midfield depth and will continue to play a backseat role and help his colleagues in any way.

"The quality is great to see," said Edwards. " I think a younger Dave Edwards would be a bit annoyed at what the depth is like and not getting a chance.

"But I know Shrewsbury is my final club and I'm desperate for success whether I'm in or out the team, I really want a successful couple of years.

"I want to get this club in the Championship, it will be an incredible achievement. In every single game, whether I'm on the bench or in the stands or wherever, I'm going to be cheering 100 per cent.

"If I get my chance then great, I'll try to take it. But the likes of Gossy (Sean Goss), Josh (Laurent), Norbs (Ollie Norburn) doing so well, I'm happy to give them my advice when I can and hopefully I can't get in the team because they've been so good and we're that successful.

"Then you have the likes of Thommo (Louis Thompson) and Luke (McCormick), there really is a lot of depth. Brad (Walker) did really well at the back on Tuesday.

"The manager has recruited well. I want the boys to keep doing well and keep me out the team."

Town are without a fixture this weekend. Ricketts side were due to host expelled side Bury, but would have had the game postponed regardless due to international commitments.

Shrews sit 12th, three points from the play-offs, before today's games. Edwards said: "I'm adamant this team can be at the right end of the table.

"In my head I say if we can get past Christmas in the touching distance of the play-off then we're in contention and we can finish the season really strongly with the depth and maybe a few new faces in January."