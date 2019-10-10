Bernard McNally column: We have the firepower to get among the goals

Fans can now start looking at the teamsheet with a lot of confidence in the players we have.

They might think, with everybody fit and raring to go, we might be able to do something this season.

We can certainly move another step forward, a big strike from last year, maybe one towards two seasons ago under Paul Hurst.

There was a bit of luck in Tranmere going down to 10 men but that doesn’t always make things easy. We won the game deservedly.

It would’ve been great to use to the possession and chances to finish Micky Mellon’s 10 men off, but I remember struggling against 10 men in my playing days.

Sam will know his players have to work on the finishing but there was some slick shooting on sight against Newcastle’s under-23s in midweek and that will be good for confidence.

There’s now time for some more training to boost fitness with the weekend break ahead.

It bodes well for us as a creative force that 22 attempts on goal were made at Prenton Park.

Playing from the back and through midfield, we created a lot of good chances. We hit the woodwork, had some off the line, on another day it might go all our way. Next time we’re that much on top we might bang in a few.

We managed three well-taken goals against Newcastle’s youngsters on Tuesday which will give us an extra shot of confidence.

Sam has a lot of exciting options up front. Callum Lang sadly looks like he’ll be sidelined with an ankle injury but there are still five or six forwards!

Jason Cummings is obviously a talent. The Scot is being edged in bit by bit but we’ve already seen three goals. The manager did well to pick a strong side in the EFL Trophy ahead of the weekend break we have. I think that’s a clever ploy on his part.

Fejiri and Cummings have already shown they can take opportunities, just as Lang will do when he’s back from injury.

There is plenty of cover in that area and that is a huge positive for us.

Shaun Whalley was back in, this time as a right wing-back. Sure, he’d rather be on the wing, but Sam’s not playing that system.

Victor Moses playing in a similar position at Chelsea a few years back immediately pops into my head. Sometimes players have to adapt. Shaun has the character to do that.

It was great to see Dave Edwards back on the scoresheet after some 12 years.

He will have a big part to play in our success through the season’s twists and turns. His experience and willingness to help young players cannot be understated.