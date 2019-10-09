Sam Ricketts: No problems with frozen out Shrewsbury striker Steve Morison

Morison, 36, has not been involved in a Town matchday squad for the last four games – including Tuesday night's EFL Trophy victory over Newcastle United under-23s.

The former Wales international, who joined on loan from Millwall in the summer before making his move permanent in August, last started for Shrewsbury at Ipswich on August 31.

Town are well stocked in forward positions having brought in Jason Cummings and Callum Lang at the beginning of September, while the returning Fejiri Okenabirhie and fellow new-boy Daniel Udoh have all started recent games.

Ricketts said: "With Steve I can only pick so many players.

"Steve is fine with what we're doing. We've got some real young, up-and-coming players. If he's not playing on the pitch he's adding huge value elsewhere. That's the way it is.

"There's no problems with myself and Steve. We understand where we are. We have forwards on their upward journey and he's been great helping them.

"He understands it. It's fine, it's not a problem. It is what it is. He's had a fantastic career, he's 36, in really good shape but times come in your career where you find yourself in the situation.

"He knows about it and is fine with what we're doing."

Loan striker Lang, meanwhile, is set to find out the full extent of the ankle injury he suffered at Tranmere Rovers last weekend.

Boss Ricketts admitted 'it's not looking great' for the 21-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Wigan.