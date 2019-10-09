Olivia Minshall at the double for Shrewsbury Town

Two goals from Olivia Minshall earned Shrewsbury their second West Midlands Division One North win of the season against the Staffordshire visitors.

Town go to TCAT College, home of rivals Bucks, on Sunday for the 2pm kick-off. Telford, who didn’t have a game, are second, four places and three points better off than their county rivals.

The New Saints Ladies marched on in the FA Cup with a thumping 6-1 victory over Long Eaton United.

Katie Doster led the way with a hat-trick alongside efforts from Laura Pennington, Lucy Brown and Charlotte Turner.

The Saints have been drawn away at Peterborough United in the third qualifying round, which takes place on October 27.

Shifnal Town Ladies’ creditable run in the Cup came to an end at the hands of higher-ranked Wolves Ladies, who ran out 10-0 winners.

The visitors only trailed 3-0 at the break but Wolves’ extra fitness told in the second period to set up a tie at Sutton Coldfield Town in the next round.