Sam Ricketts wants ruthless streak from Shrewsbury Town

Town were dominant against struggling Tranmere but could only take one of their 22 attempts on goal in the slender 1-0 victory at Prenton Park.

Ricketts’ men are well placed in League One after a solid start to the campaign in which they have looked well drilled in defence.

But Shrewsbury, who entertain Newcastle United under-21s in the EFL Trophy tonight, are the second-lowest scorers in League One with 10 goals and could not add to that tally despite numerous good chances late on.

“We are constantly taking steps in the right direction. Sometimes it’s baby steps and sometimes it’s big strides,” said Town boss Ricketts.

“Success and winning games isn’t an easy path. There can be a couple of backwards steps along the way but we just have to keep improving and getting better.

“We are getting there and creating more chances, now we just have to start being more clinical in those situations, while also keeping clean sheets, which ultimately won us the game.”

Ricketts is still awaiting for fortune to favour his men in attacking positions.

He added: “We’re still waiting (for some luck). We’re 11 games in and haven’t had a penalty yet. Things haven’t really fallen for us as yet.”

The 22 efforts on goal was comfortably the most Town have created in any game this season – six more than the previous highest.

Ricketts opted to start new loan star Callum Lang alongside summer signing from AFC Telford Daniel Udoh. Lang was lurking to convert Aaron Pierre’s match-winner and claims he got a touch.

Fejiri Okenabirhie returned as a substitute from a hamstring injury that has seen him sidelined for more than a month while Shaun Whalley and Jason Cummings did not make it from the bench.

There was no place in the 18 for Steve Morison for the third fixture running.

“I thought they (Udoh and Lang) brought real work rate and enthusiasm,” the boss added.

“They were my preferred choice at Tranmere. I’ve got really good options, some lads didn’t even get on the pitch which is just how it is. We win as a team and lose as a team.

“In the dressing room afterwards the lads that didn’t get on were just as happy with the win.”