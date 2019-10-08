Menu

Advertising

Former Shrewsbury favourite Dean Henderson handed first England senior call-up

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Former Shrewsbury favourite Dean Henderson has received his first call-up to the England senior national side.

Dean Henderson has been called up to the Three Lions (AMA)

Goalkeeper Henderson, who spent a season on loan from Manchester United two years ago, helped Shrews to the League One play-off final.

The Sheffield United loanee, 22, is now impressing in the Premier League and has been drafted in to replace Villa's Tom Heaton.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions play European Championship qualifies in Czech Republic and Bulgaria on Friday and Monday, respectively.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News