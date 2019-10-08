Advertising
Former Shrewsbury favourite Dean Henderson handed first England senior call-up
Former Shrewsbury favourite Dean Henderson has received his first call-up to the England senior national side.
Goalkeeper Henderson, who spent a season on loan from Manchester United two years ago, helped Shrews to the League One play-off final.
The Sheffield United loanee, 22, is now impressing in the Premier League and has been drafted in to replace Villa's Tom Heaton.
Gareth Southgate's Three Lions play European Championship qualifies in Czech Republic and Bulgaria on Friday and Monday, respectively.
