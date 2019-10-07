Shutout joy for Shrewsbury goal hero Aaron Pierre

The Town defender appeared to score his first goal for the club with the early strike in the deserved 1-0 victory at Tranmere – although striker Callum Lang is claiming he got a touch.

Sam Ricketts’ side dominated throughout and managed a fifth league shutout in 11 to remain 12th, three points off the play-offs.

“Yes – but that’s my job,” said Grenada captain Pierre when asked about keeping rivals out.

“As defenders we need to take pride in keeping clean sheets and we’ve had five in 11, that’s a good return.

“Hopefully we continue that and can have an even better record.

“We are all pushing each other in training to make sure nobody is slacking We’re just as hungry as each other individually. We’ve got a very good defence.”

The summer signing, who impressed as almost 1,000 Town fans enjoyed the Prenton Park away day, added: “It’s definitely my goal. He even told me he didn’t touch it so props to him for being honest.

“He’s a striker and he’ll want to claim goals as much as he can but it’s definitely my goal.

“It’s about time (for me), I’ve been quite frustrated in front of goal because I’m trying to add that more into my game.”

Wigan loan striker Lang appeared to suggest on Twitter he was still claiming the goal. Pierre and Grenada international team-mate Omar Beckles left England to join up with their Caribbean colleagues yesterday for a crucial upcoming Gold Cup qualification double header against French Guyana next weekend.

Two wins would almost certainly secure League B Group A success and qualification for the 2021 Gold Cup for the Spice Boys, who already have two wins from two.

“It’s time to hopefully get the six points that can secure us to go to the Gold Cup,” Pierre said.

“We go to French Guyana and hopefully we get the win over there.

“Then we’ll go back to our country and we’ll definitely beat them there because of the support and energy. It’s an honour and big responsibility to be captain.”

On Town and international team-mate Beckles, Pierre added: “

It’s always a good thing to have someone I know is so solid next to me.”