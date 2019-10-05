Tranmere 0 Shrewsbury 1 - Report and pictures

The defender’s well-taken winner came after just 20 minutes as Shrewsbury - roared on by a raucous away following of 948 - began to exert their dominance on newly-promoted Rovers early on.

Sam Ricketts’ side, who won for just a second time on the road this term, had their hosts dismissed to 10 men on the stroke of half-time as Connor Jennings received a second yellow.

Shrewsbury had been the better team throughout but much of the second period was one-way traffic with only the visitors unable to answer how they did not add to tally after hitting the woodwork and having efforts cleared off the line.

There was always likely to be at least one big chance for the hosts and Mellon’s men almost levelled in the fifth minute of five added on but Max O’Leary made a huge one-on-one stop to keep out Neil Danns.

It was back to winning ways for Town, whose fans sang Sam Ricketts’ Barmy Army at full time, after the disappointment at home to Fleetwood last weekend.

A fifth clean sheet in 11 League One in what was another drilled and disciplined defensive display provides comfort to those of a Salop persuasion, who will be a little concerned their side could not score more goals to kill the game off far earlier.

Town knew they needed to respond from what was an extremely disappointing and deflating afternoon at home last time out.

There was a sense at the training ground and in the dressing room of showing that the 3-0 defeat to Fleetwood was not what the players expected from themselves this season.

Advertising

Ricketts had challenged his players to bring the performance they showed for half hour against the Cod Army, where they were well on top, for longer periods of games.

They would need to do so without the presence of Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) in defence.

Pierre, who is over a calf problem, returned in his place. Ricketts’ over switch was ex-Telford man Dan Udoh in for Jason Cummings.

Fejiri Okenabirhie was named among the subs after recovering from his hamstring injury.

Advertising

The trip to Birkenhead was Town’s first in four years. Mellon was in charge of the visitors that day, where Connor Goldson’s goal was not enough to stop Tranmere winning the League Two contest.

There have been difficult times for the hosts since then, including dropping down to the National League, but Mellon’s move back to the north west - three years ago Monday after he left Shrewsbury - re-ignited the club’s fortunes.

Back-to-back promotions further strengthened Mellon’s impressive CV. Tranmere have endured a fairly difficult start to life back in the third tier, winning on just two occasions from 11 in all competitions - with one clean sheet.

They were short in defence with just one fully fit centre-half in Manny Monthe, as Sid Nelson because the latest to pull out through injury. Liam Ridehalgh, a left-back by trade, filled in the centre.

Winger Kieron Morris was required to fill in at left-back as part of the makeshift defence.

Ricketts, Town and the impressive travelling numbers knew that Tranmere’s problems at the back - worsened through injury - meant a real chance of just a second victory on the road this season.

The away end was packed full of Salopians and in superb voice ahead of kick-off. There was a real meaning among the travelling fans as Shrewsbury completed their final minute warm-ups just in front of them.

Despite the away end helping create an impressive atmosphere, making most of the noise inside Prenton Park, the hosts edged a scrappy opening 10 minutes.

Skipper Ollie Norburn, a hero of Rovers’ Wembley National League promotion, mistimed a second-minute tackle and received a talking to by referee Craig Hicks.

There was no love lost between old pals on Merseyside. Former Town hitman Stefan Payne went in needlessly late on former-team-mate Omar Beckles - the first of two clatterings Beckles took in the opening stages.

Rovers saw more of the ball than their visitors but did little with it. Though Ricketts’ men, susceptible from set-pieces at times this season, were fortunate not to concede from another corner just six minutes in.

Emergency centre-back Ridehalgh won the header but it flashed wide for another corner as Shrews, in purple, managed a last-ditch deflection.

But Town quickly began to assert themselves on the game thanks in no part by the hard yards of front two Udoh and Callum Lang, who covered the ground tireless for their side.

There hadn’t been too many signs of Shrewsbury stretching the makeshift defence until Udoh opened his legs for a charge before feeding Josh Laurent’s run in the left side of the box but his cross was cleared.

It was a sign of things to come. Shrews were playing some good stuff, building through midfield led by Norburn’s fine passing range. They moved left to right, before back out left as Norburn found Giles with a switch. The Wolves loanee then whipped in a gorgeous cross perfect for Lang.

But the young striker could only send his unmarked header wide at the near post from less than six yards out.

Home keeper and skipper Scott Davies then showed some decent shot-stopping ability by keeper out Norburn’s effort from the edge of the box after brilliant Laurent pressure and dribbling.

Lang reacted quickest after Norburn’s effort spilled out but there was no room for the on-loan Wigan man to convert and Davies made another stop.

Salop had upped the ante and were rewarded on 20 minutes. A diagonal free-kick from the right was not dealt with well and Pierre took it down on his favoured left side before showing composure to keep his head, line things up and fine the far corner accurately.

Though, like all good strikers, lurking on that far post in front of the Kop end was Lang and he may have produced the finishing touch - though the celebrations were led by big defender Pierre.

Mellon’s hosts almost responded in style. Payne took advantage of a fortuitous bounce from a long ball before spinning expertly and unleashing an accurate curled effort tipped wide by a full-stretch O’Leary.

The game lost some of its fluency as half hour came and went. A lot was played in the middle third with mistakes from both sides but Town looked the more in control and ready to click through the gears.

Crossed wires were all that prevented a Norburn through ball finding Laurent in the six yard box before Lang and Donald Love combination was well seen off by keeper Davies.

Shrewsbury did get a little lucky a couple of minutes before the break as a long ball evaded Beckles and Pierre allowing Jennings to find room on the right of the box. His cut back was ready to be turned in by Payne before Beckles recovered brilliantly to intercept a certain goal. O’Leary then saved low from Neil Danns.

A feisty encounter, with three yellows already to its name, spilled over as attacker Jennings received his marching orders on the stroke of half-time.

He had been booked in the lead up to the goal before going in for what appeared a firm 50-50 challenge with Udoh where both players ended up on the deck. But referee Craig Hicks flashed a second yellow with few complaints - aside from thousands of boos from the stands on the half-time whistle.

It left Ricketts’ side in a perfect position going into the second period.

And it quickly became apparent after the re-start that the space would be there for Shrewsbury. Huge gaps began appearing all over the park, particularly in midfield, as the visitors launched wave after wave of attacks.

Laurent whistled over from distance before Lang led a fine break, feeding Giles out wide, who stung the palms of Davies with a low cross-shot.

Town were winning it back at ease from their rather drained-looking hosts as Lang found Giles who picked out Udoh’s run but Monthe blocked well. Giles then opted to blaze over from distance rather than get his head up.

But, having been unable to add to their tally, Shrews were given a needed wake-up call as a cross from the right was put inches wide by the head of Payne. Much like Ridehalgh’s early effort a corner was awarded, with Pierre seemingly getting a crucial telling final touch.

Tranmere opportunities were few and far between and Town had control of proceedings but home fans were buoyed by the narrow deficit. Shrewsbury’s centre-half trio dealt well with a number of balls into their box.

Skipper Norburn was leading his ranks well, raising the spirits and ante whenever there was a lull in tempo.

Rovers goal was living a charmed life as Pierre was somehow unable to convert his second at the back post from a Goss corner. The ball squirmed under bodies before Pierre’s effort from three yards out at a tight angle was somehow cleared off the line.

Striker Lang had taken a whack, as well as running himself into the ground, and was understandably brought off with 20 minutes remaining - not before a spectacular half-volley from 30 yards-plus was just off-target.

Okenabirhie was the man sent to on to give Lang a breather. The sight of last season’s top scorer back out there providing more joy for the away supporters.

Hearts were in Shrewsbury mouths momentarily as Laurent, on a yellow card, pulled back his attacker to fortunately escape a second caution.

But from 70 minutes on the action felt over as a contest as the purple Town shirts peppered the Tranmere box.

Beckles was denied by Davies from a spectacular stinging volley before Okenabirhie’s first-time finish from Goss’ corner was blocked by a huddle of bodies just before the line.

The tireless Norburn came within fractions of a cherished goal against his former side as a crisply-struck effort in the box cannoned off the far post and out.

Some super last-ditch defending from Monthe denied Udoh and Laurent before Norburn found Okenabirhie whose finish deflected wide.

Town chances came and went with a lack of ruthlessness troubling the visitors. The game should have been out of sight.

The fact the scoreline remained at 1-0 rallied the home fans. Tranmere found a final gust of energy but O’Leary’s save from Danns was comfortable.

Tranmere’s moment arrived deep into added time as Town’s defence were finally penetrated but ex-Bury skipper Dans, in the inside left position in the box, saw his low finish saved superbly by away hero O’Leary while, fittingly, Pierre mopped up afterwards.

Shrewsbury fans responded. In truth they had not stopped singing all afternoon. But the decibel levels increased inside the final five minutes to get their side over the line to a crucial second victory on the road this season.

Tranmere Rovers (4-3-3):

Davies ©; Caprice, Monthe, Ridehalgh, Morris (Hepburn-Murphy, 80); Potter (Gilmour, 60), Danns, Banks (Blackett-Taylor, 74); Jennings, Mullin, Payne.

Subs not used: Pilling, Ponticelli, Walker-Rice, Borthwick-Jackson.

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

O’Leary; Williams, Beckles, Pierre; Love, Norburn © (Walker, 90+3), Goss, Laurent, Giles; Udoh (Thompson, 83), Lang (Okenabirhie, 70).

Subs not used: Murphy, Edwards, Whalley, Cummings.

Referee: Craig Hicks