Give Jason Cummings time – Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts

The 24-year-old deadline day signing checked in a month ago and managed two goals in his first two Town appearances.

Cummings barely trained with former club Nottingham Forest during pre-season and Ricketts feels he was playing on adrenaline when first turning out in Town colours.

And the Shrews chief, who leads his side to Micky Mellon’s Tranmere today, has asked for patience while the Scotland international builds up his base fitness.

“He’s getting there but it doesn’t come overnight, it does take time,” Ricketts said of Cummings.

“You have that initial period when you first come into a club – it’s a bit like when you first come back from injury, you’re keen, you’re adrenaline is flying.

“It then wanes a little bit and comes back to your base fitness. He’s a real, talented player and someone we’re delighted to have. He’s shown what he can do and that’s why I’m so keen to get him as fit as can be.”

Ricketts tried to sign Cummings on loan in January but the striker joined Luton. Cummings told the Scottish Sun: “I probably should have gone to Shrewsbury then, but everything happens for a reason. They came back in for me during the summer.

“The gaffer told me I’d enjoy it and I’d play games. Since I’ve come in, I’ve been so impressed.

“The facilities and staff are brilliant and the players are top lads. I’ve already played more games than normal. It looks good here so far. If your face fits, it fits.

“The manager had been on to me non-stop and that’s the difference. I have someone to believe in me.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Giles has missed out on a place in the latest England Under-20 squad.