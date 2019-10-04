Tranmere boss Micky Mellon 'always looks out' for old club Shrewsbury Town

The Scot was a popular Town boss and the League Two promotion campaign, his first season in charge, will live long in the memory of Shrewsbury supporters.

Mellon had a fine squad at his disposal and was able to get the most out of them on the way to finishing runners-up, while there were some superb cup memories to boot.

The determined former West Brom and Blackpool midfielder fully immersed himself into Shropshire life, living in the county town and getting involved in community events. Sunday marks three years since Mellon left, he joined Tranmere the following day.

And there is no knocking his CV. Mellon has five promotions under his belt in 11 years as a boss. Two with current club Tranmere Rovers as he took them from the National League back to League One in two seasons.

There is no doubting Mellon will be looking forward to catching up with Roland Wycherley and Co at Prenton Park tomorrow in his first league clash against Shrewsbury since leaving (John Askey’s Town beat Tranmere 6-0 in the EFL Trophy last year).

“They have a brilliant chairman, who I got on really well with,” Mellon said. “I really enjoyed my time there. It’s a club that I always look out for, to see how they’re doing. I enjoyed living there and being a part of the community. I had a good time.

“They’re a tough, well organised side, who will look forward to coming and playing at Tranmere – like a lot of teams do. It will be another tough game, but we want to keep showing progression. That’s the key for us.”

Rovers, 20th in League One with two wins from 10 games, have fitness concerns as Sid Nelson (ankle) may have to play through the pain barrier due to a shortage of centre-backs. They have kept just one clean sheet in 11 in all competitions.