Sam Ricketts wants to see Shrewsbury Town dominate for longer periods

Town are hunting for a response after last weekend’s deflating home defeat to Fleetwood and face former boss Micky Mellon in Birkenhead tomorrow.

Ricketts’ side failed to make their impressive opening half hour count last week against the high-flying Cod Army, but Ricketts has challenged his side to be dominant over longer periods.

“We need to continue to get better, although it’s been a good, solid start,” Ricketts said. “Success and winning games isn’t easy.

“We’ll work hard ahead of tomorrow and try to get into the rhythm and – while you’re never going to do it for 90 (minutes) – try to produce the football we did for in the first half hour against Fleetwood for 70 or 80 minutes.

“Then we can really go on and impose ourselves as much as we can.”

Ricketts added: “We’re not a million miles away, physicality is the big one, trying to get everyone up to the level required.

“We hit those levels in the three-game week before last and consequently had niggles off the back of it. It’s just getting consistently to those levels.

“We’ve showed what we are capable of. If we can keep that going we have potential to win the game. After any defeat you’re itching for a reaction off the back of it.”

Advertising

Rovers are 20th in League One, eight places below Ricketts’ side, although the gap is just four points.

The Prenton Park side are back in the third tier after back-to-back promotions under Mellon, who also led Shrewsbury to promotion from League Two in the 2014/15.

Town’s new-look side are searching for consistency after three wins, four draws and three defeats from their first 10 league games.

Ricketts admits some of his squad members are still getting up to full speed following injuries or late arrivals after minimal pre-season training.

Advertising

“Barring Liverpool and Man City everyone is a little inconsistent but we will have that because we are a new group still getting to understand each other,” he added.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell has been ruled out and will be sidelined for a ‘period of time’, according to Ricketts, after limping off with a hamstring injury against Fleetwood.

Fellow centre-halves Ro-Shaun Williams and Aaron Pierre are fit and available.

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie has returned to full training after a hamstring strain and is in contention to make the squad.