Bernard McNally column: Shrewsbury and Micky Mellon both want to win this one

On the other side of the coin, Micky will want to get one up on Shrewsbury. It has the makings of a cracking game.

I hope it’s an entertaining contest for the travelling fans. There’s no reason why we should be fearful of going there even after the great double promotion success they have had.

I played alongside Micky as a player at West Brom. He’s a typical Scotsman – a very determined character.

He’s had some good success, a number of promotions on his CV and experience under his belt. It’ll be tough and he’ll be wanting to get one up on us, his former club.

We need to get at them quickly and put them under pressure in front of the home fans.

Last Saturday’s 3-0 Fleetwood defeat was a disappointing result for us, particularly given how we started the game and how we looked quite dominant and threatening for half an hour.

Sam will be concerned that we capitulated so quickly, he’ll be disappointed because that’s when you really want to see character in the side.

Let’s face it, this is a very, very new side recently put together in a short space of time. They need to be given breathing time.

Fleetwood are a good side. They look like they will be up there, their side mirror how Joey Barton was as a player and he’ll be saying that’s how you get results and in fairness it worked on Saturday.

We can still take the positives from how we started the game, what went well, but obviously you’ve got to take your chances. That is ultimately what matters most.

This is a young side, they’re still gelling together. Tranmere will be a good chance to get on the road where there’s less pressure, because we want to bounce back.

I think we have the makings of a good squad. We’re in the middle of the pack, we just need a little bit of a confidence booster through a couple of wins. It’d be nice if that could start on Saturday.

We know an away point is good but a win would really help confidence.

In any league a couple of results can make a difference either way and we’re not a million miles away.

The players will be determined to prove that the home defeat was a one-off kind of performance and result. There should be a real feeling to bounce back.

Tranmere isn’t a million miles up the road and is a great chance for us to get a second away league win of the season. It’s all about how we respond and I have faith in Sam and his players to put last weekend right.