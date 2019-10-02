Sam Ricketts praises mature Ollie Norburn

Dynamic midfielder Norburn was targeted by Fleetwood after going into half-time with a yellow card to his name.

It appeared Joey Barton’s side were attempting to rile Norburn into reacting and picking up a second caution and his early marching orders.

The midfielder showed his mature side to retain his composure, according to Ricketts – even though he was unable to prevent Shrewsbury going down 3-0 to the Cod Army.

“I think Norbs handled the situation really well,” said Ricketts. I can remember three or four situations after a foul was given players running into him, barging him and trying to antagonise him.

“I think what he showed is his maturity there, He was bitterly disappointed and frustrated in the dressing room but he didn’t let anything boil over and let a disappointing day become a very bad day by being sent off.”

Norburn, who returns to former club Tranmere with Town on Saturday, picked up his first yellow card in his fourth game of the season last weekend. He collected 12 in total last season in 49 appearances – including a dismissal for two in one game.

Ricketts added that Town’s home reverse, the first in League One this season, was a lesson in not taking advantage of when on top during a game.

Wolves loanee Ryan Giles spurned the best of several chances that fell Salop’s way inside half an hour. The boss said: “We played really well but didn’t go on and score the goal our play deserved. We pinned them back in, moved the ball really well but you have to take your chances when they do come in instances like that.

Advertising

“If you don’t hit the target then you definitely won’t score.”

Ricketts wants his side to learn from a forgettable second half where they were unable to rally, but believes part of the struggle could be an untested system as he shifted away from the usual 3-5-2.

He added: “We can’t forget the first half – there were elements that were very good. It was a disappointing second half.

“We can’t just dismiss it, but we’d changed shape to try to get back into it – something we hadn’t worked on. We changed personnel to get forwards on the pitch.

“It left us vulnerable as players hadn’t been set up to play that way.”