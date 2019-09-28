Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts: League One play-offs are wide open

The Shrewsbury chief foresees a tight race to secure a play-off spot come next May featuring almost half of the division.

He says that a number of clubs – including today’s visitors Fleetwood who sit fourth – have spent ‘extra revenue’ in pursuit of a shot at promotion to the Championship this term.

While Ricketts has been tight-lipped about his new-look side’s prospects of being among the chase, a couple of his players have suggested the squad is strong enough to be in contention for a top six place.

“I think Fleetwood will be one of a number of sides who will say they just want to stick in and around it, picking up points,” said Ricketts, whose side have began the League One campaign with three wins, four draws and two defeats from nine games, leaving them 11th.

“I think the top half of this league could be quite tight this year, especially going for those play-offs.

“There are 10 or 11 teams who have really splashed extra revenue this year to try to get in the top six and Fleetwood are certainly one of them.

“They have the potential to do it, they have players still not involved – Dean Marney is someone I know very well – they have an awful lot of players to try to stay up there.”

Ricketts has been encouraged by Shrewsbury’s start to the season given the significant number of departures and arrivals throughout the summer, running right through until deadline day on September 2.

Advertising

Town have also been blighted with injuries and fitness concerns, something they are still recovering from ahead of today’s 10th match of the league season.

The Town chief continued: “I think it’s been a very solid start. Encouraging given the turnover that the club had. And also we keep evolving all the time.

“We’ve had players in that weren’t here at the start of the season, whether that be new signings and injury returns coming back.

“We’re still gelling and that will continue for a number of months. But it’s been an encouraging start to give us a platform to kick on.”