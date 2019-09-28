Shrewsbury 0-3 Fleetwood – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' side never recovered from a first-half own goal and were frustrated after the break. Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the home side.

Max O'Leary - Won't be pleased with conceding three goals despite being directly at fault for any of them. Got his fingers to rasping Paddy Madden goal. Kicking ball at times. 5

Ro-Shaun Williams - Not playing at 100 per cent fitness and was obvious candidate to go off for attacking switch late on. But, like the side, was below his usual standards. Some sloppy passing. 5

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Started the game well, spraying some nice passes around with the home side well on top. Limped off before the break with hamstring injury he was playing through. Concern. 6

Omar Beckles - Admitted afterwards he was unhappy with his own performance. Was unusually sloppy on the ball after some top displays recently. Cross for Fleetwood's second goal came from his side. 5

Donald Love - Did well during Town's positive period early on, hitting the byline and sending in some good low crosses that weren't attacked. But was part of a defence that could not contain Fleetwood afterwards and petered out. 6

Ollie Norburn - Set very high standards in the three matches since his return but the skipper struggled today after his side fell behind. Some uncharacteristic loose touches. Booked in first half and targeted after the break, did well to keep his head. 5

Sean Goss - Was the best player on the pitch for the first half but was unable to wrestle back control for Shrewsbury as the game got away from them after the opener. Quiet second period. 6

Josh Laurent - Brought a good energy to the Town midfield, particularly in the first half, where he was often the leading part of Shrewsbury's pressure on the ball. But that faded with the overall performance and misplaced some passes. 6

Ryan Giles - Spurned Shrewsbury's best chance of the game by some distance after shooting over from inside the box. Didn't isolate his full-back, where he's at his best, at all. Struggled at times defensively. 5

Jason Cummings - Just a second start in Town colours and looked OK for the opening exchanges but had some loose touches. Denied with his only chance as keeper Alex Cairns kept his lob out. Brought off before the hour. 5

Callum Lang - Started well before a concerning knock. Recovered well and looked sharp, creating the big Giles chance. Didn't stop running all afternoon and deserves credit for that but had little to feed off. 6

Subs:

Aaron Pierre (Ebanks-Landell, 45) - Forced on before the break despite coming back from his calf injury and did largely well. Won a few challenges. 6

Shaun Whalley (Cummings, 59 - Usually brings such a spark for Town, especially from the bench, but even he had a quiet half hour. 5

Daniel Udoh (Williams, 69) - Ricketts changed shape late on and Udoh held it up at times but had no joy otherwise. 5

Subs not used: Murphy, Edwards, Walker, Thompson.