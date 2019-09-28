Sam Ricketts expresses remorse at missed opportunity for Shrewsbury

Joey Barton's men were 3-0 winners at Montgomery Waters Meadow in the first home Saturday fixture in more than a month, as Town's unbeaten home home record came to an end.

Callum Lang's own goal and efforts after the break from Josh Morris and Paddy Madden separated the sides but Shrewsbury paid for not capitalising on an encouraging start when they were much the better team.

But Ricketts' men had all confidence and belief drained from them after Lang's unfortunate ricochet into his own net and Shrewsbury never recovered, as they put in an uninspired second half performance.

The Town boss was unhappy with referee Kevin Johnson, who he alleged was 'manipulated' by Fleetwood's second-half tactics to frustrate his side.

"I’m bitterly disappointed because I thought we started the game well. I thought we were on top for the first 20 to 30 minutes," Ricketts said.

"We had two, three, four decent chances, as (Sean) Goss made the keeper work and made him make a good save right at the start and then the following corner, we had a good chance, wide free-kicks we had a chance, wide through balls flying across the box and we didn’t take any of them.

"Then we concede a goal off a set-piece against the run of play and it knocked the stuffing out of us, and it shouldn’t do.

"We just spoke a lot about it after the game and, for a team that came here who we fancied being a decent side, we were certainly the best team up until their goal. We just didn’t score, and we can’t rely on having to score in those times.

"You have to have the mindset that if you do concede you carry on going on with the same belief and it didn’t help Ethan (Ebanks-Landell) having to go off injured just before half-time.

"We had two or three others who were struggling, not at it and ultimately we’ve ended the game really disappointed.”

Ebanks-Landell is struggling with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Aaron Pierre, who had been rushed back to the bench from a calf problem.

Ricketts' side did not threaten the Fleetwood goal until added time, by which time the points had long since gone.

"We couldn’t get going, we couldn’t shake it off," the boss added about his side's reaction to falling behind. "We spoke inside as were all very honest, and we were saying for a number of reasons we couldn’t get on it, too many players off it and couldn’t spark the team.

"It’s a strange one because you watched the game as much as I did, and it’s easy to forget the first half when you’ve watched the second half but for the first 20, 30 minutes we started on top.

"We moved the ball really well and we had good chances and good opportunities to score and we really have to start taking them."

Panto villain Barton was booked late on to loud home cheers after words were exchanged in the dugout. Barton reacted by signalling the 3-0 scoreline to Shrews fans.

"As the game went on I thought we lost control of the game and actually the referee lost control of the game - I've never really seen someone manipulated as much as that," Ricketts added.

"In the second half we couldn't get going. Fleetwood managed the game really well and it never got any flow to it.

"I remember speaking to the fourth official eight minutes into the second half and the ball had been out of play for four minutes.

"We like to play with rhythm and tempo and we weren't able to do it because the game was so stop-start. That's not hiding behind us a team not getting going certainly like the fist half.

"I really looked at today's game being a great opportunity for us being at home.

"We're mid-table. It's been a steady, solid start. Winning today would've made it a very good start, that's why today was such a game to look forward to.

"For the first half hour I was really pleased but we didn't score. It's a solid start, we're hugely different now to game one, we will only improve.

"It's just bitterly disappointing, I think it was certainly there for us but it tailed away."