Shrewsbury's Ro-Shaun Williams is driven by Premier League ambition

He may have swapped Old Trafford for the Meadow and Carrington for Sundorne, but the 21-year-old is fiercely driven to play in the Premier League.

The speedy defender took the move to build up his ‘portfolio’ in January and has not looked back, performing admirably with a maturity well beyond his years.

Yesterday he attended his first press conference since joining Shrewsbury and spoke fondly of his nine months in Shropshire.

Williams, who joined United aged eight and left – through his own decision – as a 20-year-old, said: “I’m ambitious. I want to play at the highest level possible. Growing up I wanted to play for Manchester United. It didn’t work out. Fair enough. Now it’s building my portfolio of games up. Keep getting games.

“Then whether it’s going up with Shrewsbury or moving on whenever the time is right, hopefully.

“I just want to get into the Championship, do my stuff there, and play in the Premier League, that’s what you want to do as a kid.”

The quickest way for Williams to make his first step could be with Shrewsbury next summer – and that’s where his ambition does go hand-in-hand with that of Town under Sam Ricketts.

“As a team we should be minimum going for play-offs now, I think,” he said. “Now everyone in the squad is there, we all know what the manager wants and how to play. If you’re a good player, like Langy (Callum Lang), it’s easy to come in and pick it up.”

Williams is Manchester through and through. A true Mancunian. He has very good friends there, some household names.

He would have been disappointed not to have made the grade at Old Trafford, but you can’t tell.

He won’t join close friends Marcus Rashford – who has been like a brother since the pair were four or five – and Jesse Lingard against Arsenal on Monday night, but Joey Barton’s Fleetwood tomorrow is the task at hand.

For now, the right-sided defender – whose mindset is still as if he was alongside Rashford for the famed local kids’ side Fletcher Moss Rangers – is focused on keeping Town’s unbeaten home league record in tact.

“We’ve not lost at home in the league, we want to continue making the stadium uncomfortable to come to, a fortress really,” Williams said.