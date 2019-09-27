Shrewsbury v Fleetwood preview: Hard work pays off, but comes at a cost

Data has shown Town’s running statistics during matches since the international break have increased, a run where Ricketts’ side have gone three games unbeaten.

But the strong running has taken its toll on Town ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Fleetwood, with four or five players struggling with niggling injuries on the back of the battling draw at Rotherham last time out.

Town have struggled to get everybody up to full speed so far this term with injuries and late signings, but Ricketts believes his squad are not far away from full sharpness and will expect his players to keep up the level of intensity.

“We had a fair few niggles coming out the game which was a little frustrating coming off the back of a really good week (last week),” he said. “We’ve been managing three, four or five all week and hopefully they’ll be OK to go again tomorrow.

“It was a big week for us physically, all of our physical stats went up, the highest of the season, so it’s not really surprising there’s a few things coming out of it.

“As we get going further down the line I don’t think hitting those physical stats will bring niggles because players will become used to it. But we are slowly getting there.”

Fejiri Okenabirhie has returned to training this week and will be assessed. Aaron Pierre and Louis Thompson are others bidding for full fitness aside of the fresh handful of concerns.

“We want to get there and keep it there,” Ricketts said of the running stats. “Ideally then when you are hitting those numbers you get more robustness in the players

Advertising

.”

Fleetwood, fourth in League One under Joey Barton, have started well this term but Ricketts believes their impressive position should not come as a surprise.

“Football is turning now with owners putting money in,” he added. “You could liken it to Bournemouth making the Premier League.

“A number of sides are like that now and Fleetwood are no different. The owner has done an amazing job taking them where they are.

“He believes in his manager and has put a lot of financial backing behind him. They are historical a small club but if you look at their financial power now they are in comparison to the league.”