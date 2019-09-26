Advertising
Shrews Views - Episode 4: Time for the Trawlermen!
Welcome to the Shrews Views Podcast, brought to you by the Shropshire Star team!
This week, Luke and Lewis talk through recent results, discuss the injury situation and more!
The pair play a game of 'Luke's Price is Right' and answer all of your burning questions!
You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.
Music: www.Purple-Planet.com
