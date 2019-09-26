Bernard McNally: All signs pointing to a good season for Shrewsbury Town

We just seem to be gaining momentum week by week. Things are looking really good for Sam Ricketts and the players and I hope it continues.

The reports I’ve heard from people at Rotherham were very positive. To go to a side rated highly and snatching a point is no bad thing. The point could mean a lot come May.

I think the 400 or so Town fans that went up to Yorkshire will have seen more signs to show that Sam and his players are beginning to find themselves.

I was pleased Sam found room for Shaun Whalley. It’s no secret he’s one of my favourite players and similar with a lot of fans. At times you do have to find ways to fit your best players in. Shaun can open doors.

I’m sure the week we’ve had, staying unbeaten with two away draws and a win, has been a big confidence boost for the players and manager. Sam will be beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.

I noticed he set us up in a different system, one he has used in big games before, and as a manager you do have to adapt.

At least he is showing that he isn’t against switching from the 3-5-2 formation if there is a need. Perhaps he could even look at a 3-4-3 further down the line?

You’re not always going to get your own way as a team, you’ve got to adapt yourself against other people playing better.

I know there were some complaints from home fans about being defensive but it’s up to the home fans to break us down if we’re setting our stall out like that.

Aaron Pierre has been so good for us so far and he, like Fejiri Okenabirhie, is another big player to come back for us now Ollie Norburn and others are finding fitness.

But the defence coped so well on Saturday, not for the first time this season. There will be great competition for places when everybody is back.

Norburn playing three games in the week is great to see. He’s such a big player, a real captain, and this is his opportunity now.

It’s probably good we’ve built up some confidence and momentum going into Saturday’s home game with Fleetwood. They are fourth and will be no easy test.

We all know what Joey Barton is like and I expect his team to emulate him, because he will want a certain type of player. The likes of Ched Evans are likely to cause problems.

But it would be great to get a home win, to further boost all this positivity we should take the game to them!