Whitchurch Alport can’t lose in Shrewsbury Town final showpiece – boss Luke Goddard

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Boss Luke Goddard sees tonight’s historic Shropshire Senior Cup final clash at Shrewsbury Town as win-win for Whitchurch Alport.

Whitchurch Alport can win the Shropshire Senior Cup for the first time tonight

North West Counties Premier outfit Alport are preparing to take a couple of hundred fans to Montgomery Waters Meadow for the final, which they reached by winning the Huddersfield Cup, knocking out AFC Telford United and Market Drayton Town.

Goddard said: “We’re not going to lose from it. It’s a good PR exercise and it brings attraction to the club. We’ll bring a couple of hundred fans, it’s our first final for 10 years.

“It’s a good occasion and we’ll make the most of it and I’m sure it’ll be a decent game.

“We want to do ourselves justice to the neutrals there watching and show we’re a club that do things the right way.”

Goddard’s side, who play step five of non-league, are unbeaten in the league with five wins from six this term and were only just edged out by higher-ranked Leek Town in the FA Cup.

The boss admitted the final has come at an awkward time for his side, who have big league games against Bootle and 1874 Northwich on Friday and Monday.

Town will play a young side led by academy boss David Longwell.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport Non league Grassroots
