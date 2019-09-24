Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury beginning to show real togetherness

Town dug in to secure a well-earned point at Rotherham, showing stacks of desire to repel the Millers and ensure a clean sheet that took them to three games unbeaten.

Ricketts confessed his troops were feeling the affects of a three-game week – including long trips to AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham – but he praised his players for having the heart to battle one.

“It’s all a big part of recruitment,” Ricketts said of his players’ tireless display at the New York Stadium. “You want players with that hunger to succeed and the heart and drive to carry on when you feel like you can’t run any more and there’s still 20 minutes to go. You have to dig in, fight and grind. You saw a real togetherness from everyone here.

“Dan Udoh was going round at the end of the game, and all of the subs, going round the players and saying ‘Brilliant, well done’. We’re a real collective. We’re one unit. That’s what is what we’re going to need to be successful.”

Ricketts highlighted the impact of his returning captain Ollie Norburn, who had been sidelined for two months with a knee injury, as the all-action midfielder powered on through the pain to complete 90 minutes despite cramping up.

“Norbs has just come back from injury, it’s his third game in a week and he played 90 minutes, which is amazing really given he had such little rest between games,” he said.

“All of them (the midfielders) were excellent. I would still like us to move the ball better when we get the chance.

“We’ve got Ollie and Gossy who are excellent on the ball. Some of the passes Gossy made, in the second half especially getting the ball out to Gilo (Ryan Giles), were top level to be honest.”