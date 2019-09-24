Menu

Luke Goddard delighted to write Whitchurch Alport history with Shropshire Senior Cup win

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Euphoric boss Luke Goddard wants Whitchurch Alport to enjoy the good times after writing club history by beating Shrewsbury Town to win the Shropshire Senior Cup.

Boss Luke Goddard and skipper Darren Campion holding the trophy aloft

Arron Johns scored twice before Steve Jones' late third in a 3-1 victory at Montgomery Waters Meadow as the club lifted the trophy for the first time.

Goddard said: "It's jubilation for these great supporters, the group of lads and staff.

"I've got to give the credit to the players. Some of Shrewsbury's quality was excellent and they gave us a tough game.

"I'm just delighted to get the win and write a bit of history for the club.

"In any sport it's about gaining good memories. You have plenty of bad times in sport so you have to make the most of good high memories.

"We're creating plenty of those at the moment. We'll make the most of it together as a club and make some more."

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

