Luke Goddard delighted to write Whitchurch Alport history with Shropshire Senior Cup win

Arron Johns scored twice before Steve Jones' late third in a 3-1 victory at Montgomery Waters Meadow as the club lifted the trophy for the first time.

Goddard said: "It's jubilation for these great supporters, the group of lads and staff.

"I've got to give the credit to the players. Some of Shrewsbury's quality was excellent and they gave us a tough game.

"I'm just delighted to get the win and write a bit of history for the club.

"In any sport it's about gaining good memories. You have plenty of bad times in sport so you have to make the most of good high memories.

"We're creating plenty of those at the moment. We'll make the most of it together as a club and make some more."