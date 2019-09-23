Verdict: It’s a job well done by so solid Shrewsbury

Sam Ricketts’ men went to the New York Stadium with a game plan and executed it almost perfectly – the cherry on the cake would have been the visitors finishing one of their sharp breaks for a smash and grab win.

But Shrewsbury were unapologetically organised, disciplined, drilled and brave in their defending against a Millers side who did look below par and rather blunt – though the praise has to go to Town for stunting every attack the hosts launched.

It was one of Town’s best defensive displays in recent memory. Certainly one of the best in Ricketts’ 10-month tenure.

Town, lined up by their manager in a more reserved and defensive formation, barely put a foot wrong at the back. Keeper Max O’Leary had one serious save to make.

Rotherham did start the day one place and point below Shrewsbury but, make no mistake, they are a side expected to be kicking around the top spots. Ricketts’ pragmatism paid off. There were curious responses when pre-game reports of Town’s system had them 5-4-1 rather than the usual 3-5-2 – but this particular ploy is nothing new from the manager in big games.

It meant usual wing-backs Donald Love and Ryan Giles would play a deeper full-back role either side of Town’s powerful three centre-halves.

The inclusion of Shaun Whalley, back in the starting XI after his ban, would see the No.7 take a more natural position out on the right side rather than a front two role he has occupied this season.

Josh Laurent did the same on the left, a more unnatural role for the central midfielder. Whalley and Laurent were tasked with stretching the game and coming infield when possible to make up numbers. They were tireless roles.

Advertising

Sean Goss and Ollie Norburn were the men to keep things ticking over, win their tackles and help launch breaks with their fine passing range from the middle of the park.

All were in support of lone striker Callum Lang. And boy did the Wigan loanee give a superb example of how to play the one-man frontline.

Lang was relentless. He ran and ran, and not like a headless chicken, forcing errors, winning the ball and then holding it up against strong, unforgiving centre-halves and using his quick feet to launch counter-attacks.

Lang showed extreme maturity for someone just turned 21 and was not alone. To a man, Town were excellent in South Yorkshire. They carried out the game plan masterfully and ran themselves into the ground.

Advertising

Town attempted a similar set up and game plan at Ipswich last month, but they didn’t get started that day. They did similar at Sunderland in late 2018 and it worked well. Ditto FA Cup ties against Stoke and Wolves.

Ricketts wouldn’t give away if this was the most satisfied he had felt after a game but, partly owing to his tactical plan working, it would have been right up there.

Not everybody in the stadium was on board with Shrewsbury’s tactics – especially the large portion of home supporters, who expected their side to easily turn over the visitors in the sides’ first league meeting since the Wembley play-off final.

Town, again, were unapologetic in taking their time over certain situations. Another part of the game plan. Some might call it ‘the dark arts’, ‘boring’ or ‘gamesmanship’ when it is used against them but Ricketts’ side merely managed the game brilliantly.

O’Leary took his time on every kick from the first minute. At times it felt too long, but referee Carl Boyeson was not interested in giving time-wasting warnings.

Throw-ins were similar, Town would eat up the seconds, it all ties in with frustrating the home team and their supporters.

For large parts the 8,000-strong New York Stadium was like a ghost town in terms of atmosphere aside from the pocket of travelling Salopians heartened by their side’s resilience.

A special word has to be reserved for the commanding performances from ‘the doormen’ – Omar Beckles, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ro-Shaun Williams. For the fourth time in nine league games nobody was getting through.

Without the injured Aaron Pierre, who pulled up in training 24 hours earlier, the trio were outstanding. They headed everything clear against big strikers and put their bodies on the line to block superbly.

Town’s willingness to defend was, in a way, a joy to behold. It must fill fans with confidence to see a defence look so solid. Defensively Salop looked as drilled as they did a couple of seasons ago in that Paul Hurst campaign.

Ironically, it came after the rollercoaster 4-3 win over Southend, which does look something of an anomaly on Town’s record this season.

This was backs-to-the-wall in terms of a togetherness and work ethic to hold on to the clean sheet but, make no mistake, Shrewsbury could have won it.

In an encouraging first half that set the tone, it was Ricketts’ men with the best chances. Giles weaved his way through and forced Daniel Iversen to tip over.

That came after Lang’s deflected shot fell to Whalley six yards out, but a defender made a fine intervention, while Ebanks-Landell headed a corner wide.

In the second half, when Rotherham predictably had more of the ball and tried to work it in Town territory, Shrews worked the counter-attack well and, but for an accurate final pass or two, would have been in on goal.

A game plan executed to the letter to secure a very well-deserved point on the road is most welcome for Ricketts and his men.