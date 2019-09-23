Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town following best laid plans

Town secured a hard-earned reward with a goalless draw at the New York Stadium in one of their better overall displays under Ricketts.

The Shrews boss organised his side into a more pragmatic 5-4-1 system and Town frustrated much-fancied Rotherham all afternoon, looking to break on the counter-attack.

The visiting players worked tireless to secure the point that makes it three games unbeaten for Salop and Ricketts feels the resilient and organised display is an example of coaching paying off.

“I think you can see the level of understanding from the players in what we’re trying to do,” Ricketts said.

“It is coached and drilled into them what we expect and want when each person has the ball.

“We can’t predict everything but we try to make it as clear as we can and trust the players on the ball. I thought we had some terrific performances.”

Ricketts explained his switch from the usual 3-5-2 to 5-4-1, which he also tried at Ipswich last month and in big games last season, was down to gauging the opposition.

He added: “Sometimes, especially away from home, you have to respect what the home team are trying to do.

“We went there and felt that was the best way.”

The home fans were extremely frustrated as the visitors took their time in certain situations and, after the final whistle, Millers fans accused Town of being ultra defensive.

“I’m not quite sure what they were on about, it just made me chuckle that is all."