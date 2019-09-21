Steve Morison happy as Shrewsbury Town mentor

Morison, 36, played and scored in all divisions from Conference South to the Premier League and believes Norburn is 'nowhere near' the level he can reach.

The former Norwich and Millwall frontman has been offering advice to younger Shrewsbury players, such as 26-year-old Norburn, who are 'worried' they will not succeed in their ambitions to progress up the pyramid.

"Of course they see you as different, they have the utmost respect," said Morison of his Town team-mates.

"It's great coming in every day and the lads want to see you and speak to you. I'm up here a lot on my own so I spend a lot of time with them.

"I forget, even with Norbs who I spend loads of time with, I'm like 11 years older than him. It's crazy."

Morison, who has just completed his top level coaching badges alongside Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts, is a big practitioner and advocate of coaching and improving the psychological side of football.

"He's asking me questions because he wants to know (things). When I was his age I was just coming into the game," Morison said.

"Yet when you speak to them they think I've been in it since I was 20 years old, but I haven't, because I came in late.

"He's sitting there asking me questions like 'I thought you did it for ages' – I didn't even join Millwall until I was 26 or 27 and he's worried that this is the best it's going to get for him – Shrewsbury in League One.

"So I'm having conversations with him saying 'mate, you're nowhere near where you could be if you give some things a go.

"'Try something, can you be a little better, eat a little better, live a little better, see someone outside of here to get physically better', it could be anything.

"'Give it a go. What's the worst that can happen? You're already here now'.

"That's what I always try to say to the boys. 'Are you leaving every stone unturned to make sure you're the best you can be every day?'

"If I can offer advice or recommendations for things to do then why not."