Rotherham 0-0 Shrewsbury – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' men defended superbly throughout and limited the hosts to very few chances. The visitors could have snuck a winner on some lively counter attacks but were satisfied with their point on the road.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates some of the eye-catching performances.

Max O'Leary - Probably expected a busy day full of making saves only had one of note, from Michael Ihiekwe's header. He came and claimed crosses superbly. Kicking could have been better at times but was sold a little short on a couple of occasions. 7

Donald Love - Typifies the backline. An industrious, solid, tireless afternoon where he did not put a foot wrong defensively and worked hard in the other direction. Slightly deeper role in the 5-4-1 but no lack of effectiveness from the impressive free signing. 7

Ro-Shaun Williams - Town's three central defenders will sleep well tonight and the snooze will be deserved after this mighty effort. They headed and blocked everything. Williams' block from sub Michael Smith late on was a fine one. 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Has to be one of Ricketts' top signings. Yet again he was one of Town's star men. Clearance after clearance at the heart of a really resilient and organised defence that repelled everything. 8

Omar Beckles - He has taken his chance in Town's team and ran with it. Impressed during Williams' spell injured and since his international break. Countless headed clearances and challenges late on. 8

Ryan Giles - Probably had Shrewsbury's best chance on goal in the game with his first-half right-footed effort. Mad some great runs where Rotherham could not deal with him. Some crosses were well-cleared, some needed a little bit more accuracy. A great force down the left. 7

Shaun Whalley - Back in the starting line-up for the first time since his red card at Ipswich on the right side of midfield in a 5-4-1. Whalley was at his best. A lively box of tricks and relentless in a game like this where Town work on the counter. His challenge in the final moments was one of the best and most committed you will see. Very well disciplined defensively. 8

Ollie Norburn - Keeled over with cramp at the death and it is no wonder why after his first 90 minutes since returning. He gave everything as skipper, won tackles well and nipped in with smart interceptions. His use of the ball, both short and long, is very good too. 8

Sean Goss - Does well to slow the game down even if it is being played at 100mph tempo. His vision is excellent whether it's with a raking long pass or clever short balls to get his team out of trouble. Superb energy and work rate like his colleagues. 7

Josh Laurent - The left side of the midfield four is not totally alien to Laurent and he does the role superbly. His pace and power while in full flight is made for occasions like this and he drove away from Millers defenders time and time again. Some good footwork helped his side retain possession. Tireless. 8

Callum Lang - One of the best performances in a lone front role you are likely to see. Lang has boundless energy and was a constant menace to the Rotherham defence even, at times, without bodies around him. Skilful on the ball too and strong to hold of big defenders. Very, very impressive. 8

Subs:

Jason Cummings (Lang, 74) - No lack of energy and was well-positioned to get on end of one Giles break but just unable to make impact. 6

Dave Edwards (Laurent, 85) - Some much needed fresh legs in midfield at the death. N/A

Brad Walker (Whalley, 90) - N/A

Subs not used: Agius (gk), Golbourne, Vincelot, Udoh.