Shrewsbury Town front two are showing good signs

I was very impressed with Jason on Tuesday night against Southend and the thing that struck me with Callum was his work-rate.

They are different types of striker, but hopefully a good partnership may come together. Lang’s energy was phenomenal.

On the flip side he’ll hope for a bit more composure, but I was pleased he got on the scoresheet – it will do his confidence the world of good.

Strikers want to settle quickly, get the monkey off their back and now they have three in two games between them.

The positive side from Tuesday was that we needed the win and points on the board. But the way the game played out it could have easily swung the other way.

I thought Town were well on top after 20 minutes. Jason’s finish was wonderful, bending in and clipped the post. That’s a glimpse of what he can do.

Sam Ricketts has so many options in forward areas now. That’s great depth for any more fitness or injury issues.

Shaun Whalley made an impact as soon as he came on. It was a great solo run for the Ollie Norburn assist and I still think Shaun is still such an important player for us.

They got back into it. The main concern for Sam is that a struggling side managed to get three goals, although their problems are more in defence.

It was a welcome win for Town, but I was a little bit worried about the defence while heading out.

We were in a great position at 3-1 and even 4-2. We invited pressure but thankfully got away with it.

What a boost it is to have Norburn back. He is the captain in every sense. He brings such an influence. I was pleased to see him out there.

Sean Goss has made a big impression so far and I’ve been really impressed with him. He’s six foot and can pick a pass. Somebody to hold the fort and get us on the attack. Josh Laurent played well too in the midfield trio.

I’m very interested by Sam’s selection for Rotherham. Where will he fit Whalley in? I like the look of having two strikers playing together.

I think this Yorkshire trip is a great opportunity for three points.

It’s possibly a bit of a dilemma for Sam. They say keep a winning side, but you’ve got to look at who finished the match for us and Shaun just showed what he was all about again.

Hopefully we build on a win and can now really test ourselves against one of the more fancied sides in the division on Saturday.