Callum Lang: No concerns about lack of Shrewsbury goals

Sam Ricketts’ side found their ruthless streak by putting four beyond struggling Southend in Tuesday’s action-packed 4-3 victory

.

Town had previously scored just once in three League One games in front of their own fans, but deadline-day signings Lang and Jason Cummings – two of six forward options now at Ricketts’ disposal – have started with three goals in two games between them.

Lang said: “Obviously sometimes the goals haven’t been coming in and people might start to panic a tiny bit.

“But I think there’s a lot of players in that strike force that are very capable, I think we’ll all push each other on.

“There are different types of players, it’s going to be crucial for the season.

“Not one of us is going to play every game, it’s going to be mixed throughout. We’ll just all push each other on and hopefully keep adding those goals.”

Jason Cummings has two goals in two games while Lang, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Daniel Udoh have one each.

Steve Morison and Shaun Whalley, who have also played in Ricketts’ front two, are yet to register.

Lang, 21, acknowledged the importance of Tuesday’s success both from a personal and collective point of view ahead of a tough trip to Rotherham on Saturday.

“I was a bit disappointed to not get a goal on my debut (at AFC Wimbledon),” he said: “It’s a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders and hopefully we can all push on now. Tuesday was so important. We got the result and we take it into the weekend.

"We want to go and get something, we’re a very capable side. They got a good result last weekend and will be right up for it but so will we. We’re going there to get a result.”