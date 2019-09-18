Shrewsbury 4-3 Southend – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the home players' performance on a frenetic night that saw seven different goalscorers as Sam Ricketts' men turned on the style going forward but were leaky at the back.

Max O'Leary - Will be unhappy at conceding three goals despite his side edging over the line. Didn't look directly at fault for either of the goals but had little else of note to do. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - A committed display from the returning defender who always catches the eye with his leadership qualities. Generally positive on the ball by bringing it out from the back well. 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Really impressed. Superb assist for partner Beckles for Town's opener and put in a number of assured tackle and interceptions. Still looks a really smart signing. 8

Omar Beckles - Back in the team and back with a bang. Netted a well-taken opener although made a hash of clearing the ball for Southend's first. Otherwise neat and tidy. 7

Donald Love - Superb and typical tenacity to drive forward and pressure Shrimpers into a mistake to set up Cummings' goal, Town's second. Was caught under the ball for the visitors' second. 7

Ollie Norburn - What a triumphant return to the side it has been. A first goal of the season with his accurate finish meant a lot. Brings so much drive and technical ability to the midfield. 8

Sean Goss - Just gets better and better at the base of the Shrews midfield. A cultured midfielder able to break the lines with his passing. Strong on the ball too. Couple of good efforts from range. 8

Josh Laurent - Night capped nicely with a good assist to create Lang's crucial fourth for Shrews. There is no faulting Laurent's work ethic to ask questions of opposition players. 7

Ryan Giles - A fierce cross-shot early on hit the post. Giles then grew into the encounter and caused a lot of problems particular late on with some fine crosses that were just about cleared. 7

Callum Lang - A threat to the Southend defence all night long. Sharp and likes to play on the shoulder and doesn't allow a moment's piece. Deserved his home debut goal for perseverance. A good finish. 8

Jason Cummings - In from the start to give everyone a lift in a crucial home game and did just that. So busy with intelligent movement. His goal didn't look on and it was a superbly measured finish into the corner. Makes a difference. 7

Subs:

Shaun Whalley (Cummings, 56) - Came on to great effect. Brilliant assist for Norburn's strike. Some option to have from the bench. 7

Dave Edwards (Norburn, 70) - Good to get minutes into his legs. 6

Daniel Udoh (Lang, 84) - No time to get involved. N/A

Subs not used: Murphy, Pierre, Walker, Morison.