Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts: I know we have goals in the team

The Town boss, whose side had previously scored just one in three home games this term, admitted his side defended poorly but should have been out of sight against the lowly Shrimpers, who remain winless.

The hosts had four different scorers including the two new frontman Jason Cummings and Callum Lang, with Omar Beckles and Ollie Norburn also on the scoresheet.

Southend hit back at 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 but ultimately claimed the three points to lift them to 13th in League One after a sharp attacking display that puts to bed supporters' fears of a goal-shy team.

"If I knew we'd win 4-3 I'd take it every week. I know we've got goals in the team," said Ricketts, whose side are unbeaten in four league games at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

"I think everyone's seen a big difference in performance as opposed to the other games but this has been coming.

"We're a huge work in progress, but we're gradually getting players back and new signings in.

"It was really pleasing to see what has been planned start coming to fruition. We've still got an awful lot to go."

Town were caught out defensively particularly for the visitors' first and second goals through Stephen McLaughlin and Stephen Humphrys but could do little about Simon Cox's rocket in added time.

While Ricketts' men have struggled for goals so far this term, Town have been sound defensively sound for the most part but it was a case of roles reversed in the entertaining contest featuring seven different scorers.

The Town boss, whose side made it a third league win in eight, added: "I've got a headache! Exciting? Yes, because I thought the football we played for the first 25 minutes was really, really good. We were excellent and comfortably 2-0 up.

"It was poor defending by us to let them back in at 2-1 and knocked the stuffing out of us.

"It took us a little while to recover. But we got going again. We always looked a threat going forward but unlike us we gave away some really poor goals.

"We should've been out of sight, it shouldn't have even been a contest late on. Through some poor defending it became a little bit too interesting until the last second."