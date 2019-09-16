Shrewsbury Town striker Jason Cummings held talks about playing for Australia

The 24-year-old, from Edinburgh, won two caps for Scotland in friendlies two years ago and can therefore change his allegiance to the Socceroos.

Cummings, who netted five minutes into his Town debut at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, qualifies for Australia through his mum.

And the deadline day signing from Nottingham Forest revealed he has held talks with assistant Rene Meulensteen and boss Graham Arnold.

“I’d love to get back with Scotland — but if I’m not going to get called up, I need to take my opportunity elsewhere," Cummings told SunSport.

“My mum is Australian and I’ve already had talks with their assistant manager, Rene Meulensteen.

“I have spoken to him a lot along with manager Graham Arnold. I can play for them because my two Scotland games were friendlies.

“But I was born in Scotland and obviously that would be my first choice. I’ll make a decision in the next month or so.”

Cummings won his two Scotland caps against the Netherlands and Hungary in 2017.

He is unlikely to make his full Town debut at home to Southend tonight, as boss Sam Ricketts admitted the striker is still some way short of match fitness.

Town recently had Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles (Grenada) and Ryan Giles (England Under-20s) away on international duty.