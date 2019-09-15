Sam Ricketts: Dave Edwards unlikely to play for Shrewsbury against Southend after ankle 'niggle'

Midfielder Edwards did not travel with the Town squad to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and Ricketts said the visit of the Shrimpers in midweek may be too soon for his involvement.

Edwards, 33, had previously started every league game after going under the knife early in the summer but admitted his ankle had been swelling after games.

Boss Ricketts, whose side drew 1-1 at Kingsmeadow, said: "It's just a niggle really, I wouldn't say an injury as such. It's something that has been bothering him.

"He couldn't participate in pre-season and got back in and played every game.

"it's just a little niggle there. It's one which wasn't worth pushing through the game.

"We'll asses him daily and see where he's up to.

"It's a slim chance. We'd like him back as soon as possible, unfortunately Tuesday might be too soon."

Ollie Norburn replaced Edwards in midfield, taking the captain's armband in his first outing of the season after a knee injury sustained in June.

Ro-Shaun Williams also returned from a hamstring injury.

Ricketts was delighted with their impact, specifically Norburn's desire. He added: "The two of them had a really good impact to the team.

"You can see Ollie Norburn, who has not played yet this season, the quality he has on the pitch.

"I thought he was excellent for a player who hasn't played for so long. He gave everything and played longer than we thought, because he wanted to carry on, drive and lead the team as captain."