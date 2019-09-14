Sam Ricketts: Jason Cummings will add quality and goals

Ethan Ebanks-Landell's own goal put the hosts, looking for their first win of the season, ahead against the below-par visitors.

But Ricketts' side were hugely improved after half-time and looked much the stronger side. Deadline day signing Cummings was sent on midway through the second period and delivered six minutes later with a well-taken finish from Ryan Giles' cross.

Cummings, who came on alongside fellow new-boy Callum Lang, is not ready to start games after a minimal pre-season as he builds up his fitness, admits Ricketts, but the Salop boss was delighted with his new striker's impact.

"It's why we brought him to the club. Him and Callum Lang," said Ricketts, whose side are 15th after seven games.

"It was to add quality and goals, ideally.

"Jason's got off to a great start. Physically, fitness wise, he's not ready to start at all, unfortunately, because he's not had a pre-season or games.

"It's just trying to get him in as much as we can."

The boss continued: "We'll have to assess it (him starting games)

"I know he's not ready to start but if he can have that impact off the bench it's very good. Towards the end he could've had a second if Josh (Laurent) had squared it.

"But Josh went for goal, which is fine, you're just hoping to capitalise on a three v two situation more than we did."

Ricketts was unhappy with his side's first-half performance. Town looked susceptible to deliveries into their box and a scrambled finish that looked like going in off Ebanks-Landell broke the deadlock.

The hosts should have added more and only a brilliant Donald Love clearance off the line prevented it,

But Shrewsbury were far better on the ball and showed more control after the break. They were lacking in efforts on goal until super-sub Cummings' introduction.

The boss said: "Ultimately we probably made it hard for ourselves. I think the difference between the first and second half was vast.

"What we tried to do in the second half in terms of moving the ball is what we're trying to do (generally).

"We couldn't get into it in the first half and gave ourselves a hill to climb coming in at 1-0 down off a set-piece, I think it might have been an own goal.

"The second-half performance was vastly improved. We scored one and had opportunities to score again.

"Especially a big one at the end with Josh Laurent. It's just frustrated we didn't start the first like the second.

"You've always got mixed emotions if you haven't won the game.

"Everyone who was watching the game probably saw a vastly-improved second-half performance.

"We looked in far more control."