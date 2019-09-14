Goalkeeper Max O'Leary has play-off target for Shrewsbury Town

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a positive start to life on loan at Montgomery Waters Meadow as Sam Ricketts’ No 1.

O’Leary came with a burgeoning reputation after breaking through at parent club Bristol City in the Championship last season – and is determined to clock up the minutes in League One.

“You buy into it, I think, you buy into the club,” O’Leary said about life as a loan player having previously had spells in non-league with Kidderminster, hometown club Bath City and Solihull Moors.

“You look at the club before you sign, you might have a few options but first look at what is best for you, but you do want to do well for the club.

“You’re representing them. You know there’s people paying on the gate to come in and want to do your best.

“I think that it is more relevant now. A lot of people do go out on loan. It’s a big thing trying to show that you care.

“Most players do and I certainly do. When I go on loan I want to do my best for that club and try to show it on the pitch.

“You want to be successful. You always want to win. Trying to finish as high as you can looks good on your CV and it’s great for the club.”

Advertising

Ricketts’ side have made a solid start to the campaign and the new-look squad were aiming to get back on track at AFC Wimbledon today after losing at Ipswich last time out.

O’Leary added: “I’m looking to do well and finish as high up the table as we can. We all know what we want to do here and that’s try to push for these play-offs and get this club up.

“You can see it can happen and it nearly did happen. I think we’ve all got that belief but we’re trying to take it one game at a time.”

O’Leary made 15 Championship appearances for the Robins last term and enjoyed some standout displays, not least a man of the match showing against Villa in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

His performance were good enough to earn a call up to Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland squad during the summer. O’Leary qualifies for Ireland through his grandfather.

The shot-stopper said: “I think last season’s showed I was ready to play at that level. Maybe not for a whole season playing there, it’s such a competitive league and every game is hard, but it showed that given a run of games I can perform well.”