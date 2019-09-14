AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' men deserved their second-half equaliser with a much improved display after the break, after Ethan Ebanks-Landell's own goal had put them behind.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the visiting players.

Max O'Leary – The own goal was past him in a flash. O'Leary's goal was bombarded with smart corners in a busy first period. Made a couple of routines saves and one top stop from distance. Came out of goal on a couple of occasions, mostly to good effect. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams – It was a big call from Ricketts to leave Omar Beckles out for the returning Williams. The defender showed his will to overlap, as per the manager's instructions. Some strong defending but some lapses too. Understandably a tad rusty. 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell – Harsh to criticise too much for the own goal that could barely be seen live with the naked eye as he attempted a clearance. Otherwise he was strong defensively with some committed challenges. His best outing in a few games. Great long ball for the equaliser. 7

Aaron Pierre – Looked back to his usual solid self after the excursion with Grenada. Pierre won most that came his way and was part of a back three that excelled towards the end as the Dons came on strong. Impressive. 7

Donald Love – Another decent game. Wasn't used as an outlet too often in the first period and was largely solid despite a number of Dons attacks down his flank. Improved after the break and really got involved in some of Town's best stuff in attack and defence. 7

Josh Laurent – A really busy, energetic and – for the most part – technically sound display from the midfielder who is visibly beginning to build up his fitness levels. Makes clever runs into the channels for his side and is always battling for the ball. He will know he should have won it or squared the ball late on. 6

Sean Goss – Looks a seriously shrewd signing and is getting better as the minutes go by. Goss is talented on the ball and his left foot can open a tin of beans. He isn't afraid to get stuck while sitting in front of the defence and covers ground well. He is a big creative spark. 7

Ollie Norburn – What a boost it is to see the heartbeat of this side back out playing and looking like his usual self. Handed the armband, he wasted no time in showing his passion for flying into challenges and using the ball cleverly. Ran himself into the ground and demanded from his team-mates. 7

Ryan Giles – Quiet in the first half, probably under-used as an outlet by his team-mates but came alive somewhat after the break and was ultimately central to the goal with a really smart assist. Still a sharp threat with the ball near him. 6

Daniel Udoh – A full league debut for Town for the summer signing and he can be pleased with 67 minutes that showed no lack of effort and putting himself about against a rugged Dons side. Didn't bring a goal threat and that is something to work on. 6

Callum Lang – A Shrewsbury debut from the off for one half of the deadline day duo, while the other made do with a spot on the bench. Lang brought the energy his manager promised and looked sharp with a real pace and speed of thought about him. Saved numerous lost causes and retained possession well. Looks a very good option. 7

Subs:

Jason Cummings (Udoh, 67) – An action-packed final quarter was a snapshot of what he is about in a memorable debut. Really busy. Sharp efforts on goal and ultimately the telling equaliser. Could have had another but was caught through on goal. Clearly lacking fitness, but has proper ability. 7

Brad Walker (Norburn, 79) – Won a couple of headers and helped bring the ball away before picking the pass for Laurent's big chance. N/A

Steve Morison (Lang, 85) – One powerful header forced Nathan Trott into a low save and he fizzed a good low cross in that Ebanks-Landell almost turned goalwards. N/A

Subs not used: Murphy, Beckles, Barnett, McCormick.