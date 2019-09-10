Teenager Morgan Gibbs-White eyeing Wolves starts

The 19-year-old midfielder may start more often as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side juggle the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup with their Premier League responsibilities.

And the England Under-21 international, from Stafford, wants to thrive in the cups and, in turn, grab more league opportunities.

“Of course, you can’t keep the same 11 for every single game,” said Gibbs-White on taking part in four competitions.

“It gives you the incentive to work harder, try and impress more.

“If you impress in these cup games, you’re a contender for the league games, and that’s what you want – to play in the Premier League.

“That’s what you’ve got to do in these tough cycles, just grit your teeth, work hard and get through it.

“The main thing is to impress the manager as I want to get in that starting 11 every week.

“It’s been a tough start-of-season cycle, playing Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday games.

“But I think the boys have worked really hard and performances and results have shown. Everton was our first defeat of the season, which I think is a positive.”

Gibbs-White made 26 appearances in the league for Wolves last term, but 21 of those were as a substitute.

This term, he has made one start in the league and two in the Europa, and he grabbed his first competitive senior goal in one of those games – the 4-0 win against FC Pyunik at Molineux.

Nuno has shown a lot of faith in him, and Gibbs-White added: “He’s not really an individual manager, he’s a team manager and wants you to work for the team, play for the team.

“But he has a plan, I believe I am in the plan, so, hopefully, I keep going and more game time will come and I keep progressing.”