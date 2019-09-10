Dave Edwards’ pride over Shrewsbury captaincy

The 33-year-old from Pontesbury has been skipper of his hometown club for the first six games of the League One season.

Boss Sam Ricketts, a former team-mate of Edwards at Wolves, was happy to hand the responsibility to the 43-capped Wales international.

It is not clear whether Edwards will remain Town captain once Ollie Norburn, who was given the armband by Ricketts last season, returns to fitness.

“I try to lead by example in the way I conduct myself every single day in training and around the training ground and then on matchday,” said Edwards, who made his return to Shrewsbury in January after 12 years away.

“I try to work as hard as I can on a matchday to try to galvanise the team as much as I can.

“It’s such an honour, I spoke to my dad about it a lot and my mum and family.

“Coming to watch when I was a kid, I would look up to people coming out with the armband on.

“Even in my first spell here, you never really expect to get to that level and wear the armband, so it’s something I’ll always treasure.

Advertising

“As long as the manager wants me to keep doing it then I’ll be really happy to do so.”

Edwards underwent ankle surgery over the summer but after featuring in pre-season he has been a fixture in Town’s midfield so far this term.

The Welshman, who missed almost an entire season with Reading through a medial knee ligament injury, admitted he still has to nurse the ankle to reduce swelling after games.

He is 12 games without a goal since the return and frustrated at not getting off the mark, but has fierce belief in what he can still bring.

Advertising

“Physically I feel good it’s just the football side I need to improve on and that’s with work on the training ground and game time. It will come.

“It had been a long time since I’ve played consistently, after the injury-hit season it’s important I get games under my belt,” he added.

“I know I can be a key player for this football club.

“I still don’t think I’ve proved it yet. My performances haven’t been what I want, but I know the level I can get to.

“I just hope it can come sooner. Goals are what I’m about, I’m happy I’m getting the chances but I need to start scoring.”