Shrewsbury Town's Ryan Giles happy with double swoop

Giles, 19, was away training with England Under-20s when Town sealed the loan of Callum Lang and transfer of Jason Cummings last week.

The Wolves teenager, with Shrewsbury for the season, made his international bow at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Thursday evening and is with England for today’s clash against Switzerland in Basel.

He will link back up with his team-mates, including Grenada stars Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles, on Thursday for a first look at new forward pair Lang, 21, and Cummings, 24, who Giles believes brings different attributes to the table.

“I didn’t really see the (transfer) news until later on because I was training but it’s good to bring in new faces,” said Giles, who has been playing left wing-back for Shrewsbury, but a more attacking left wing position for the Young Lions.

“I think they pose something different to what we have already, which you need in a squad.

“It gives competition for us players as well, which you need in the team, it’s good healthy competition.

“I’m sure the two lads that we’ve brought in will pose something different to what we had already.

“I look forward to getting in to meeting them, I haven’t met or spoke to them yet, I’m looking forward to seeing what they are about.”

Advertising

Giles, match-winner on the opening day against Portsmouth, played every minute of League One action for Ricketts’ side this season before coming off as a 64th-minute sub in the latest league game at Ipswich.

The Telford-born speedster feels he is thriving with the different challenges that regular competitive league football brings.

“Every team is different in League One that I’ve come across so far. Some teams want to put you on the back foot straight away and go long,” Giles, a former AFC Telford loanee, said.

“And you get some teams that like to play football, there’s different tests in League One and I’m delighted to come in and get the game time I’ve had.

“For me, it’s trying to keep that consistent level.

“Yes, I had a great start against Portsmouth, but that’s gone now, you’ve go to go on to the next game and try to keep that consistent level to get the results.”