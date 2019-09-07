Sam Ricketts happy with Shrewsbury Town backing

Ricketts has been backed financially in the transfer market this summer after a meeting at the beginning of the window, where he made clear his aims to chairman Roland Wycherley and chief executive Brian Caldwell.

Town signed 13 players in the window during a large turnover – one that Ricketts is aiming to not repeat in transfer windows down the line. Eight of those additions were permanent deals.

And the backing stretched right up until the deadline as Town made a late double swoop to bring in Callum Lang on loan from Wigan and the transfer of Jason Cummings – who cost Nottingham Forest a reported £1million two years ago.

"The chairman has been fantastic in his backing. With had to turnover the squad and that takes money," said Ricketts, who also gave improved deals to Shaun Whalley and Ollie Norburn this summer.

"The support has been excellent, I can't thank them enough.

"They fully appreciate what we're trying to do here. We sat down over the summer and I told them my vision for the club and it'll take time.

"We want short-term success but ultimately we want long-term success and part of that is building a squad with young players and are assets to the club so there's not such a big turnover every year.

"Changing players round and the squad around does cost money. I think the club have felt that in the last couple of years.

"Because of the change in managers, selling players and having to recruit, go again and change around is expensive.

"But the chairman and Brian have been superb in that, really understanding in what we want to do, and I can't thank the chairman enough."

Ricketts acknowledged how Town have eyed bringing a core of young players to the club on contracts to help Shrewsbury grow – while bringing value as assets at the same time.

The Town boss continued on the support from chairman Wycherley: "He's been fantastic in his support of that, knowing that what we're trying to do here isn't just a quick fix, we've not done what so many teams in this league do and splashed the money on a 30-year-old forward, we're trying to build and that takes money initially and going forward isn't such a big turnover.

"It takes patience from everyone as we're trying to build and improve."