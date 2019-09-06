Jason Cummings deal fits where Shrewsbury Town are – Sam Ricketts

Town made the ambitious move to bring the Scotland international to Montgomery Waters Meadow as part of a double swoop alongside highly-rated Wigan loan star Callum Lang.

The 24-year-old was signed by Nottingham Forest from Hibernian for a reported £1million two years ago and Ricketts hopes he plays a leading role in answering Town’s goalscoring problems.

And the boss believes the permanent signing of hungry young players like Cummings are an example of how Shrewsbury are trying to bridge the gap between clubs spending bigger fees in League One.

“I think we’re quietly going about our business,” Ricketts said. “We fully appreciate where we are.

“I don’t want anyone to ever get carried away but we’re trying to be good, we’re trying to improve.”

Ricketts made 13 signings this summer – eight permanent deals and five loans.

“I think there’s 11 teams who are spending really big sums ahead of us in the league this year. Signing players we can’t get near, in all fairness,” he added.

“But we are doing everything we can to be as competitive as we can. I don’t think we’re a million miles away.

“As well as recognising where the club historically have been, the season two years ago shows what is possible. It’s a bit of an anomaly because it’s one year out of 20 or something.

“But that’s where we have to aim for, to get to. Players like Jason have a point to prove, a proven track record. It hasn’t quite gone his way in the past 12 months or so, so he’s hungry and eager to do well.

“The same with Callum, who’s hungry to achieve in this level having done so in the league below.”