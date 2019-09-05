England debut was a 'special' experience – Shrewsbury Town's Ryan Giles

The Shropshire teenager, from Telford, played on the left wing as England under-20s drew 0-0 with The Netherlands in a friendly at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Shrewsbury loanee, playing at the home of the club that has given him his Football League debut, said: "I've had some good highlights so far, making my Wolves debut, coming to Shrewsbury and making my England debut.

"It's a special day and something you keep in your memory book when you go further down the line.

"They (my family) were all there, my dad, mum, brother and granddad, bless them. The support from them has been fantastic all the way through my journey.

"I can't thank them enough, without them I wouldn't be where I am."

Wolves flyer Giles, 19, played alongside talented young Lions from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

On playing at the Meadow, he added: "It was brilliant, they gave me a great reception which was nice and it gave me a boost going into the game.

"It's a case of keep working hard. I'm learning every day, whether it's at England or Shrewsbury.

"There are some exceptional players on the ball, it helps you and makes you better."