England and The Netherlands unable to find a goal in under-20s friendly at Shrewsbury Town

The Netherlands had more openings in the first half but England, including on-loan Shrewsbury man Ryan Giles, edged the second period in front of 2,578 fans.

Wolves’ Giles was named in Keith Downing’s starting line-up, it was an international bow for the Telford-born flyer at the club he is spending the season with on loan.

The lively Che Nunnely saw a lot of the ball. The diminutive winger flashed a ball across England’s box inside the first minute, after West Bromwich Albion’s Jonathan Leko – on loan at Charlton – had shot at keeper Mike van de Meulenhof.

Teenager Giles burst into action after 10 minutes as he sped past his marker before a fizzed low ball across goal was turned over by a defender.

Striker Joel Piroe and right-back Jordan Teze should have done better with decent openings for the visitors.

England keeper Josef Bursik, who spent last season on loan at AFC Telford United from Stoke, made a strong save to deny Lars Kramer midway through the first period.

Bursik recovered at the second attempts five minutes after the break to claim a cross from the pacy Nunnely.

Nunnely, the diminutive No.7 from Willem II, then dragged just wide of the near post with Bursik rooted.

Town winger Giles and West Brom’s Leko were withdrawn on 65 minutes.

England were seeing more of the ball and Andre Dozzell, of Ipswich, shot over from distance for England midway through the second period.

Nunnely could have won it for the visitors late on but he fluffed his lines from a left-sided cross.

England head to Switzerland for a clash on Monday before Giles travels back to join up with Town.