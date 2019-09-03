Advertising
Shrews Views - Episode 3: Salop, Spice Boys and signings!
Welcome to the Shrews Views Podcast, brought to you by the Shropshire Star team!
This week, Luke and Lewis talk through the deals done on deadline day, as well as taking a look at recent results.
The pair play a game of 'It's only September, but...' and answer all your questions too!
You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.
Music: www.Purple-Planet.com
