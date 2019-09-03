Menu

Advertising

Shrews Views - Episode 3: Salop, Spice Boys and signings!

By Luke Hatfield | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Welcome to the Shrews Views Podcast, brought to you by the Shropshire Star team!

Salop, Spice Boys and signings!

This week, Luke and Lewis talk through the deals done on deadline day, as well as taking a look at recent results.

The pair play a game of 'It's only September, but...' and answer all your questions too!

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Music: www.Purple-Planet.com

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport Shrews Views
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
@LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News