Port Vale v Shrewsbury Town: Expect changes for Trophy clash

The international break has put a slant on that – certainly in defence. But even if they make seven, eight, nine or 10 changes, the visitors should still have enough quality to compete against League Two hosts Port Vale.

The newly-christened and very catchy Leasing.com Trophy will be low on Ricketts’ priority list.

Shrewsbury fans are not big advocates of the competition in its current guise, where ‘invited’ first and second tier clubs enter their academy sides (Newcastle’s kids come to the Meadow later this year). The crowds are always low on mostly low-profile evenings.

Having said that, there is always the Wembley carrot that dangles in front of managers. The competition may have become a hindrance to Paul Hurst’s promotion charge two seasons ago, but supporters of other clubs will tell of fond Wembley memories in Football League Trophy finals.

Town have already endured an embarrassment in domestic cup competition this term. They were probably second favourites at home to Rotherham in the EFL Cup but the Millers showed Ricketts what real strength in depth was like as Shrewsbury, having made eight changes, were 2-0 down in two minutes on the way to a 4-0 exit.

This won’t stop Ricketts from making ample changes tonight. There are players that need to be playing – be it for fitness or to keep morale up.

The fact Town’s league clash at home to Peterborough was postponed due to Aaron Pierre, Omar Beckles and Ryan Giles’ international involvement does leave Shrews in a much better position. They know that a good week-and-a-half of training lies between them and the next league game, at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday week.

Ricketts may be able to rely on his first-team players a little more in the knowledge they have next weekend off.

But still, there are numerous names that spring to mind who would expect to be involved.

Back-up keeper Joe Murphy, left wing-back Scott Golbourne, right wing-back Ryan Barnett, midfield youngster James Rowland, new-boy Louis Thompson and Romain Vincelot to name a few.

“Unfortunately we have to play this game without the three players away on international duty.

“That will naturally mean changes and then we’ll assess from there.

“It could be an opportunity for some people to gain match fitness, we’re assessing how the players came out of Saturday’s game,” Ricketts said.

The opposition: John Askey to face his former side

John Askey

John Askey has played down facing former club Shrewsbury in tonight’s Leasing.com Trophy clash.

Askey was sacked as Town manager last season after an unsuccessful few months in charge.

He acknowledges the game has a personal connection, but added: “There is, but it is another game. I am at the Vale now and, whoever we play, we want to win.

“It is a competition we did quite well in last season and it can generate a little bit of money as well.

“I think in the early stages people don’t take much notice of it but if you can get through the early stages then all of a sudden it can become important.

“With the cup competitions, it is all about just the one game and getting through.

“But with the league (group system) as it is, and sometimes teams don’t take it that seriously, then you end up with not so many people coming through the turnstile.

“But we will be taking it seriously. Any competition we enter, we want to do well.”

Vale reached the quarter-finals last season, knocking Shrewsbury out along the way, before going down 3-0 to Bristol Rovers.

Askey is also considering changes to his starting line-up.

Memory lane:

Port Vale 1-1 Shrewsbury, January 8, 2019

It wouldn’t be the EFL Trophy if Town weren’t making a trip to Staffordshire to tackle Vale.

This is the third season on the bounce Shrews have visited Vale Park in this competition.

They won 2-1 from behind in 2017/18 and, last year, exited the first knockout round on penalties.

Ryan Sears scored before Tom Pope equalised and Salop lost 4-3 on spot-kicks. James Rowland shone on full debut.

Key battle:

Tom Pope v Ethan Ebanks-Landell

‘Feed the Pope’ is what they say. The experienced wily striker, 34, is still a handful for defenders and has more than 100 Vale goals.

A much-changed Town side is likely to see Ebanks-Landell keep his place in defence – mostly because of a lack of options available to Sam Ricketts.

Pope has only been a substitute option in League Two for John Askey’s Vale and will want to prove his worth here.